Debian

Talking about Debian as its own distro doesn’t really tell the whole story – it’s also the base technology for a ton of others, including Ubuntu and – by extension – Mint and many besides. But even on its own, it’s one of the most carefully governed, thoughtfully constructed distributions available. It just received several important security fixes, as well, including one for a root vulnerability that dates back more than a decade.

NEWB-FRIENDLY?: Sure, even if it’s not designed expressly for it.