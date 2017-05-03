Cool ways to celebrate Star Wars Day

Be completely and totally blown away that it’s the 40th freaking anniversary of Star Wars

It’s extremely difficult to believe, I know, and not all of those 40 years have been great – but the state of the franchise is strong. The new movies, both in and out of the main trilogy, are safely out of George Lucas’ hands, and are, perhaps relatedly, excellent. Take a moment to think about the cultural juggernaut that we’ve constructed, and may the Force be with you.