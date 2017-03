Send them messages from their future selves

Yes, fine – this was on an episode of the U.S. version of The Office. But it needs an update, and you’re just the person to do it. You can use a service like sendanonymousemail.net to set the “from” address of an email to anything you like. The Office example featured Jim sending Dwight messages from his future self, causing him to knock a cup of “poisoned” coffee out of an unsuspecting Stanley’s hand. Go on. I know you have ideas.

CRUELTY INDEX: Anywhere from 1/10 to 10/10 – it’s all in what you say.

FIRED?: Past a certain point of mean, most definitely.