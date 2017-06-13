9 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools

AirGrab WiFi Radar (Mac OS X)

AirGrab WiFi Radar is a free Mac-based Wi-Fi stumbler. Though optional, free registration is required to get rid of their snag screen. The GUI displays the networks and graphs in a different way than most stumblers. On the upper left is a list of detected SSIDs with just their MAC address and channel. To see other details you must click on an entry. In addition to the usual details, WiFi Radar shows the noise level, which can be very helpful when doing wireless surveying or troubleshooting. On the upper right of the screen is the channel usage graph. AirGrab WiFi Radar could be a useful tool for Wi-Fi surveying and troubleshooting, especially since it offers noise levels, allowing you to calculate the signal-to-noise ratio of access points. Also, both the network list and channel graph can be saved and exported.