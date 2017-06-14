7 must-have network tools

Fave Raves is an annual feature from Network World that invites enterprise IT pros to share hands-on assessments of products they love. Several IT pros raved about their favorite network tools. Here’s what they had to say, in their own words. For more enterprise favorites, check out the full Fave Raves collection.

SD-WAN

Software-defined WAN promises a simplified, cost-effective way to simplify branch office connectivity, improve application performance, and better manage WAN expenses. While most enterprises today are only in the very early stages of piloting or implementing SD-WAN, Gartner predicts that by the end of 2019, 30% of enterprises will have deployed SD-WAN technology in their branches, up from less than 1% a year ago.

Among the early adopters is Triton Management Services, a retail service provider based in Carlsbad, Calif., that operates Two Jinn Insurance and Aladdin Bail Bonds.