Fitbit's Aria WiFi smart scale is a great add-on for anyone using a Fitbit to track progress towards their fitness goals. The current 23% discount shaves a solid $30 off its regular $129.95 list price, so you can buy it now on Amazon for $99.95 (see this item on Amazon). The Fitbit Aria will accurately track weight, % body fat, and Body Mass Index (BMI) for up to 8 users. Using WiFi, data is automatically uploaded to your Fitbit account, so you can graph and track your progress easily and privately online. The product averages 3.5 out of 5 stars from over 6,200 people on Amazon (see reviews). Click over to Amazon for more information and to review buying options for the discounted Fitbit Aria smart scale.

This story, "23% off FitBit Aria WiFi Smart Scale - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.