Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

67% off Tribe Premium Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

phone armband

Tribe's armband cell phone holder regularly lists for $29.99, but with this 67% discount you can buy it now for just $9.98. It averages 4.5 stars out of 5 from over 11,600 people on Amazon (read reviews).

Tribe's band is designed for activity. It's water-resistant, ultra-light, and made of high quality neoprene so it can flex, twist and bend without stretching or losing its shape. It features a key holder, as well as a reflective strip for increased outdoor visibility. Your touchscreen remains fully functional and accessible through the band's plastic cover. The armband accommodates just about any arm size from 8 to 16-inches. Phone support as follows: Apple iPhone SE, 6/6S (4.7"), 5/5s/5c, Samsung S4, S3, S2, HTC.

See the discounted Tribe armband now on Amazon.

This story, "67% off Tribe Premium Water Resistant Cell Phone Armband - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Google Home
Virtual assistants hear everything, so watch what you say. I’m not kidding

Virtual assistants such as Google Home and Amazon Echo lack security guards, raising questions about...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
padlock unlocked security hole flaw
Cisco issues 7 “high priority” security advisories; Firepower, IOS and ASA

Cisco had a pretty large dump of security advisories today – seven “high priority” and one “critical” –...

Computer monitor with pixelated locks for security breach
7 Wi-Fi vulnerabilities beyond weak passwords

Using strong encryption and passwords is only the first step in protecting your wireless network. Make...

linux distros 11
Which Linux distros should newbies use?

A fresh look at some of the more popular Linux distros (plus one non-Linux OS), and an impression of...

3147352
Trump's cybersecurity mystery

On Wednesday, President Trump marks his 90th day in office with no sign of a report or indication that...