49% off 1byone Amplified HDTV Antenna With 50 Miles Range - Deal Alert

hd antenna
This super thin HD antenna averages 4 out of 5 stars from nearly 3,700 people on Amazon (read reviews). With a regular price of $46.99, this 49% discount puts the list price at $23.99

Cut the cord and save piles of money. This antenna will allow you to watch broadcast high-definition TV stations such as ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS and Fox for free. It's super flat, easy to hide, and simple to set up. It comes with an extra long 20 foot coax cord, and optional detachable signal amplifier.  If you've been thinking about freeing yourself from the cable company, click over to Amazon now and consider this significantly discounted HD antenna from 1byone.

This story, "49% off 1byone Amplified HDTV Antenna With 50 Miles Range - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

