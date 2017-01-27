68% off Carllte Omnidirectional Condenser Lapel Microphone - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
68% off Carllte Omnidirectional Condenser Lapel Microphone

lapel mic
The Carllte Omnidirectional lapel mic has an extra long 59-inch cable and TRRS 3.5mm Jack, making it compatible with most phones, tablets and computers and suitable for a wide range of applications from live-streaming to kareoke. It is made from professional grade polished and protected steel, and captures crystal clear audio without batteries or external power. It averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 100 reviewers (read reviews). Amazon indicates that its $40 list price has been reduced by 68% to just $13.

  Carllte Professional #1 Best Lavalier Lapel Microphone Omnidirectional Condenser Mic for Apple IPhone Android & Windows Smartphones,Youtube,Interview,Karaoke, Studio,Video Recording,Noise Cancelling Mic
$12.99

    $12.99
