Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

13% off Jaybird X2 Sport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Storm White) - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

jaybird bluetooth headset
Credit: Amazon
Related

With a regular list price of $149.99, the current discount makes the Jaybird X2 Sport is now available with a 13% discount for this deal. Features include:

  • Premium Bluetooth Audio For Skip-Free Music Outdoors
  • 8 Hours of Music + Calls With Complete Remote Controls
  • Secure Over/Under-Ear Fit Options
  • Lifetime Sweat proof Warranty
  • Includes Comply Premium Sport Memory Foam Ear Tips, Patented Secure-Fit Ear Fins, Friction-Fit Silicone Sport Carrying Case, Silicone Ear Tips, Charging Cable & Cord Management Clips.

Jump to Amazon now for additional details, and to explore buying options.

This story, "13% off Jaybird X2 Sport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (Storm White) - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Jaybird X2 Sport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Storm White

    $129.90 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
python hidden gems 14
14 Python libraries too good to overlook

Parsing, image processing, web crawling, GUI creation -- these little-known Python libraries have you...

Mac malware Apple
Mac malware, possibly made in Iran, targets US defense industry

Just because you’re using a Mac doesn’t mean you’re safe from hackers. That’s what two security...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
salary rising primary
13 tech jobs that pay $200k salaries

Which IT roles earn the biggest salaries? Thirteen tech jobs can pull in salaries of $200,000 or more,...

Shattered shards of broken glass
Busted! 5 myths of digital transformation

Let’s get digital: Serious opportunities await those who can cut through the bull surrounding...

innovation idea
RSAC Innovation Sandbox winners: One year later

With the annual RSA security conference just around the corner, we decided to touch base with the 10...

remote work job boards
7 job boards that focus on remote tech jobs

If you want to work wherever you can find Wi-Fi, then check out these seven websites to find your next...