Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

34% off SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 200GB - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

sandisk storage
Related

The SanDisk Connect wireless stick is a flash drive with a unique twist -- you can access it wirelessly. Whether it's in your pants pocket, in your bag, or on the picnic table at your campsite, the Connect wireless stick lets you stream media or move files wirelessly with up to three computers, phones or tablets simultaneously. Connections are made via built-in wifi (think "hotspot"), so no external wireless or internet services are needed. A USB connection is also available, if desired. Storage on this model is a generous 200GB. Reviewers on Amazon report at least 8-10 hours of battery life on one charge. This model is currently discounted 34%, from $119.99 down to $78.95. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "34% off SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 200GB - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick 200GB (SDWS4-200G-G46)

    $78.95 MSRP $119.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
avaya bankruptcy 2
Avaya says bankruptcy is a step toward software and services

Networking and collaboration vendor Avaya declared bankruptcy on Thursday, calling the move part of its...

deception hack hacker phishing tricked
Air Force goes after cyber deception technology

The Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) tapped into that notion today as it awarded a $750,000 grant to...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
ar in action panel
Augmented reality is more than just holograms

The AR in Action conference redefines augmented reality to include many diverse technologies.

1 spear phishing intro
How this analyst targeted a phisher

A potential victim tries to turn the tables on a spear phisher.

cloud computing
Serverless: The next step in cloud computing’s evolution

Expectations are high and steadily growing for how serverless computing can revolutionize the way...

commonly overlooked benefits
10 companies with employee benefits you won't believe

Tech companies keep upping the ante to attract new talent and keep current employees happy, and in the...