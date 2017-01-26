Here's one of those gadgets you might want to have around, just in case. This wireless inspection camera is ideal for HVAC inspection, cable routing, automotive inspection & maintenance, or for anybody who just likes to drop things into dark confined spaces. Simply put, this waterproof camera/scope lets you see into those hard-to-see spaces. The camera is flexible, 3.2 ft in length, and roughly the size of a #2 pencil. It has an adjustable high-intensity LED light and an attachable hook, mirror, and magnet. Everything you need for the annoying nooks and crannies in your life. It broadcasts 1280 x 720 HD images in real time to your laptop, phone or tablet via wifi, so no wires or plugs required. The WiFi inspection scope from LEMONBEST averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 60 customers (read reviews). Amazon indicates that its typical list price of $199.89 has been reduced by 61% to just $78.59. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "61% off LEMONBEST HD 720p Handheld Wifi Inspection Scope - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.