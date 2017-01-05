53% off Executive Office Solutions Portable Adjustable Laptop Desk/Stand/Table - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
The Executive Office Solutions Portable Adjustable Laptop Desk/Stand/Table is designed to allow you to set up an office anywhere! It is easy to carry, with a light weight aluminum frame. This device makes a perfect desk for your laptop.  The adjustable legs allow you to rotate 360 degrees and lock it in place at various angles. This desk is also vented and connects to your computer via the  included USB cord to power two quiet CPU cooling fans.

This adjustable laptop desk currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 750 customers (read reviews). With a typical list price of $89.99, this 53% off deal is just $41.99. Check out buying options now at Amazon.

