50% off Inateck 3 Port USB 3.0 Hub with 2.5 Inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive Disk External Enclosure Case for 9.5mm 7mm 2.5 Inch SATA HDD SSD - Deal Alert

This 3 port USB 3.0 hub converts any 9.5mm & 7mm 2.5-Inch SATA HDD/SSD into an external hard drive for ultimate mobility and convenience.  setup is tool free and easy to install and disassemble.  The built-in foam pad protect hard disk effectively.  This device features automatic sleep and spin-down and goes into sleep mode automatically after 10 minutes in idle state.

Currently receiving 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) and is discount by 50%, down to just $20.99,  Check out purchasing options on Amazon now.

 

 

This story, "50% off Inateck 3 Port USB 3.0 Hub with 2.5 Inch USB 3.0 Hard Drive Disk External Enclosure Case for 9.5mm 7mm 2.5 Inch SATA HDD SSD - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

