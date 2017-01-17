Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off J5 Tactical V1-Pro Ultra Bright 3 Mode Flashlight - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

flashlight
Related

Heavy duty, compact and tough as nails. Perhaps the last flashlight you'll ever need. That's how J5 Tactical describes their V1-Pro. A super bright 300 lumens LED produces an intense beam of light up to 600 feet with high, low and strobe modes. It can take a beating, is weather resistant, and works for hours on a single AA battery. With nearly 6,000 reviews on Amazon, it averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read reviews). Its typical list price of $29.95 has been reduced by 50% to $14.95. See the discounted J5 Tactical V1-Pro flashlight now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off J5 Tactical V1-Pro Ultra Bright 3 Mode Flashlight - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • J5 Tactical V1-Pro Flashlight - The Original 300 Lumen Ultra Bright, LED 3 Mode Flashlight

    $14.95 MSRP $29.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
pocketchip 01
Review: PocketCHIP—Super cheap Linux terminal that fits in your pocket

If you’re a Linux user who wants a pocket-size terminal, PocketCHIP from Next Thing Co. fits the bill...

011117bog cisco bug1
‘Found a nasty bug in my (Cisco) ASA this morning’

The above headline on a post to Reddit piqued my interest this afternoon because it was in that site’s...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
20161013 avaya stadium
Top 10 questions about Avaya’s networking business

Avaya Networking is strong and can stand on its own, but ongoing financial struggles have hurt the...

hyperconvergance
Hyperconvergence: What’s all the hype about?

One of the hottest trends in data center technology is hyperconvergence, with early adopters reaping...

reselling devices bw
10 best sites and services to sell used tech

Get a new laptop as a gift and want to turn your old computer into some crisp Benjamins? These 10...

cyber security insurance protection
Best practices for lowering cyber insurance costs and cyber risk

If your cyber insurance vendors offer incentives or discounts for companies who meet high data security...