Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

43% off Moonrays Solar Weatherproof Outdoor LED Landscape Lights - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

landscape lights

If you're looking for curb appeal after the sun goes down, or an added element of safety along pathways, you may want to consider this deal. This stylish set of 8 landscape lights is solar powered and designed for all-weather operation. Its internal batteries charge during the day, and is completely removable and replaceable if needed (standard rechargeable AA's). The list price of $43.99 has been reduced by 43% to just $24.90 for a set of 8. And right now an additional 10% off coupon can be applied at checkout as well. See the discounted Moonrays solar landscape lights now on Amazon.

This story, "43% off Moonrays Solar Weatherproof Outdoor LED Landscape Lights - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Moonrays 91381 Payton Solar LED Plastic Path Light, 2X-Brighter, 8-Pack, Black

    $24.90 MSRP $43.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
rumors
iPhone 8 Rumor Rollup: long live the battery, here come the cases, plus a new

A new report shows that Apple's incremental updates to the iPhone last year had some customers settling...

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
sad windows phone
Microsoft's enterprise phone strategy flops as revenue evaporates

Microsoft last week quietly acknowledged that a year-old plan to focus phone sales on the enterprise...

hacker matrix hacking
Hacking for the greater good

Ethical hackers are the new white knights, looked upon as strengthening our collective security and...

killer raspberry pi projects 1
10 more killer Raspberry Pi projects (Collection 2)

Mark Gibbs covers a few cool projects along with some tools used to build other projects.

Ubuntu touch
Lessons learned from the failure of Ubuntu Touch

The failure of Ubuntu Touch raises questions about what it takes to create a Linux-based mobile...