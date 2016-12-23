Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

30% off Veepeak USB Rechargeable LED Motion Sensor Light for Closet with Magnetic Mounting - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

LED Motion Closet Light
Related

The Veepeak Rechargeable Motion Sensor Light offers a simple solution to lighting any area inside your home. The portable and detachable design makes it versatile enough to be used as a night light in hallways and bedrooms or as a cabinet or closet light for dim areas. Installation is a breeze, the magnetic strip with 3M adhesive allows you to quickly mount wherever you need extra light.  This light is motion activated and will automatically turn on once it detects motion; when no movement is detected for about 20 seconds, the light will automatically turn off. This LED light is powered by built-in Lithium battery which can be charged with included USB cable by a phone charger or PC USB port. No electric wire, no need to replace batteries and one full charge provides up to 500 times of sensing at full brightness.  This light currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read reviews) and is discounted 30% down to just $13.99. For more information and buying options, see the discounted LED Motion light on Amazon.

This story, "30% off Veepeak USB Rechargeable LED Motion Sensor Light for Closet with Magnetic Mounting - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Veepeak USB Rechargeable LED Motion Sensor Light Night Light for Closet

    $13.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
free wifi stumbling surveying 1
7 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools for Windows and Mac
intro
Ultimate guide to Raspberry Pi operating systems, part 1

Since we published a roundup of 10 Raspberry Pi operating systems the number of choices has exploded.

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
fake lies pinocchio
What fake news means for IT—and how IT security can help fight it

The debate over fake news is roiling the political world, but elements of it look very familiar to tech...

steve randich finra
Financial regulators use AWS’s cloud to analyze 75 billion trades daily

When FINRA – the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority – migrated to the cloud, CIO Steve Randich...

microsoft vs apple primary
How Microsoft rebounded to outshine Apple

As more consumers grow disenchanted with Apple, Microsoft has taken the opportunity to cash in on the...

intro primary
10 game-changing networking acquisitions

In the networking industry, it seems that every year there’s a flurry of mergers and acquisitions....