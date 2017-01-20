Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

46% off ZeroLemon ToughJuice USB-C 30000mAh Power Bank, Dual Layer Rugged External Battery/Portable Charger for Apple MacBook, iPhone, Google Pixel XL, Samsung & More

|

TechConnect |

toughjuice power bank
Related

ZeroLemon describes their ToughJuice power bank as the world's toughest external battery pack, with 30000mAh capacity and a rugged anti-shock exterior. With enough juice to get you up and running again and again on a single charge, ToughJuice provides up to ten charges to a smartphone, two charges to a tablet or multiple charges to nearly any other device. It features four USB ports (1 QuickCharge 2.0 port, with legacy 5V/2A support and 3 Ports for 1A charging) but more importantly it features USB-C/Type-C Compatibility: the USB-C/Type-C port makes the battery pack compatible with the new MacBook, charging at 5V/2.5A and other USB-C powered devices. The device averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 200 people (read reviews), and its list price is currently discounted to $69.99. See the discounted ZeroLemon ToughJuice power bank now on Amazon.

This story, "46% off ZeroLemon ToughJuice USB-C 30000mAh Power Bank, Dual Layer Rugged External Battery/Portable Charger for Apple MacBook, iPhone, Google Pixel XL, Samsung & More" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30000mAh Dual Layer Rugged External Battery/Portable Charger

    $69.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
About half of those responding to an online survey say their passwords are over five years old.
25 most common passwords in 2016 and how quickly they can be cracked

Here is the list of Keeper Security's 25 most common passwords in 2016, as well as how fast two...

internet data
How—and why—you should use a VPN any time you hop on the internet

We'll show you how to protect your online privacy as governments around the world, including the U.S.,...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
010517blog chincoteague fire department
Verizon, volunteer firefighters make peace; T-Mobile’s Legere can stand down

Verizon has doused a public-relations flare-up with the volunteer fire department that serves a small...

cloud computing
Serverless: The next step in cloud computing’s evolution

Expectations are high and steadily growing for how serverless computing can revolutionize the way...

commonly overlooked benefits
10 companies with employee benefits you won't believe

Tech companies keep upping the ante to attract new talent and keep current employees happy, and in the...

avaya bankruptcy 2
Avaya says bankruptcy is a step toward software and services

Networking and collaboration vendor Avaya declared bankruptcy on Thursday, calling the move part of its...