Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

68% off Etekcity 4 Pack Portable Outdoor LED Camping Lantern with 12 AA Batteries - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

etekcity 4 pack latnern
Credit: Amazon
Related

Whether used for camping, trick or treating, or power outages, this lantern will provide up to 12 hours of bright omnidirectional LED lighting to see your surroundings. When the battery power of the lantern runs low, the brightness will dim to an energy saving mode to provide longer lasting illumination (up to 4 hours of low power usage). It's lighter, brighter and more portable than most flashlights while still featuring the rugged durability to withstand the outdoors. The military grade exterior is water resistant for more practical use in a high range of environments. Ideal for children, the lantern needs no setup or prepping with fires and oil. The design provides full omnidirectional lighting for clear vision no matter where you may turn. The fold-out collapsible handles make for easier portability and hanging.  This lantern averages 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) and the 4 pack's list price of $79.99 has been reduced 68% to $25.99. Check it out on Amazon.

This story, "68% off Etekcity 4 Pack Portable Outdoor LED Camping Lantern with 12 AA Batteries - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Etekcity 4 Pack Portable Outdoor LED Camping Lantern with 12 AA Batteries (Black, Collapsible)

    $25.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

computer injuries primary
The clumsy & shocking truth about computer-related injuries!

Some of the biggest names in tech have issued warnings over the past year about how their devices can...

best buy geek squad car
Why you shouldn't trust Geek Squad ever again

The U.S. government reportedly pays Geek Squad technicians to dig through your PC for files to give to...

Resources
Top Stories
Green light bulb
Greenpeace’s naughty and nice list of the most – and least – green tech vendors

Environmental advocacy group Greenpeace is out with its latest report card judging internet companies...

remote workers larger talent pool
5 tips for succeeding with a virtual workforce

Ensuring team effectiveness in a global virtual environment takes great communications skills and a...

Yoda
Will networks and security converge?

We went rummaging through our fortune cookies and came up with this Yoda-like network and security...

windows tips tricks
Windows 10 tips and tricks for Wi-Fi and networking

Here are some of the most important changes related to the Wi-Fi and networking aspects of Windows 10,...