33% off Kinivo 5 Port HDMI Switch With Auto-Switching & Remote - Deal Alert

This highly rated splitter from Kinivo takes 5 HDMI inputs from your various devices, and outputs them to one HDMI connection. Ideal for TVs that just don't have that many HDMI inputs. 501BN will automatically switch to the currently active input source if there is only one active input. If there are multiple active inputs, you can simply select using the IR remote or using the selector button on the unit itself. Supports video up to 1080p and 3D as well. The item currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 9,000 customers (read reviews) and its list price of $59.99 is currently discounted 33% to $39.99.

This story, "33% off Kinivo 5 Port HDMI Switch With Auto-Switching & Remote - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Kinivo 501BN Premium 5 port High speed HDMI switch with IR wireless remote and AC Power adapter - supports 3D, 1080p

    $39.99 MSRP $59.99
    View
    on Amazon
