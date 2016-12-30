40% off Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Backlit LCD - Deal Alert

Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
40% off Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Backlit LCD

bluetooth scale
This Bluetooth scale from Weight Gurus supports and auto-detects up to 8 users. The scale syncs results separately and securely, and integrates with FitBit, Apple’s Health app, Google Fit, and other popular apps. It measures weight, BMI, body fat, lean mass, water weight, & bone mass, displaying them on an extra-large, backlit LCD screen. Non-slip, scratch-resistant feet. 4 precise weighing sensors ensure an accuracy of +/- 0.2 lb. Large, tempered glass weighing surface holds up to 400 lbs. 4 AAA batteries included. The scale averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 1,600 people on Amazon (read reviews). Its typical list price of $100 has been reduced 40% to $60. See it now on Amazon.

  • Weight Gurus Bluetooth Smart Connected Body Fat Scale with Large Backlit LCD, by Greater Goods (Black)

    $59.99 MSRP $99.99
