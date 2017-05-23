Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

35% off Anker Phone Camera Lens Kit With Fisheye, 0.65x Wide Angle, 10x Macro - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

smartphone lens kit

This multi-functional camera lens kit works on most standard sized smartphones including the iPhone 7 (excluding Plus), and brings even more life to your photos with 180-degree fisheye, 0.65x wide angle and 10x macro lenses. It currently averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, and its list price of $20 has been reduced 35% to just $13. See the lens kit now on Amazon.

This story, "35% off Anker Phone Camera Lens Kit With Fisheye, 0.65x Wide Angle, 10x Macro - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Anker Phone Camera Lens Kit

    $12.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ipad mini 3 metal
Apple to unveil new iPad Pro while axing the iPad Mini

Apple's iPad Mini may soon be eliminated from Apple's product lineup.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
Arlo Go Netgear
Are VMs more secure than containers?

In theory, virtual machines (VMs) are more secure than containers. In practice, they probably are. It...

spanner primary image
How Google’s cloud is ushering in a new era of SQL databases

Google’s recently announced Spanner cloud database is ushering in a wave of so-called NewSQL databases...

computer ports secure issue
Securing risky network ports

CSO examines risky network ports based on related applications, vulnerabilities, and attacks, providing...

kaboom linux command tools
Building Linux-powered devices, part 1: Making my Linux-only world a reality

To live in a Linux-only world, you have to build the devices yourself. In step one of his journey,...