Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

64% off Anker Astro E1 Ultra Compact High Speed Portable Charger - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

phone charger

This inexpensive smartphone charger from Anker is the size of a candy bar, and has enough juice to recharge any smartphone, including the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, at least 1-2 times over. It's discounted 64% to just $18. The Astro E1 currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 8,200 people on Amazon (81% rate 5 stars: See reviews), and it's listed there as a #1 best-seller. See the attractively priced Anker Astro E1 charger now on Amazon.

This story, "64% off Anker Astro E1 Ultra Compact High Speed Portable Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Anker Astro E1 5200mAh Candy bar-Sized Ultra Compact Portable Charger

    $17.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like
Don't Miss
ipad mini 3 metal
Apple to unveil new iPad Pro while axing the iPad Mini

Apple's iPad Mini may soon be eliminated from Apple's product lineup.

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

free tech software storage
18 free cloud storage options

A review of 18 companies that offer free cloud storage

Resources
Top Stories
gbe switching primary2
Hyperscale data centers are pushing the limits in the Gigabit Ethernet

For the first time since their debut on the market in the mid-2000s, 10 Gigabit Ethernet switches are...

fave raves primary
7 must-have network tools

IT pros who have used these SD-WAN, management, monitoring and analyzing tools rave about them.

free wifi stumbling surveying 1
9 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools

Here are 9 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools to reveal important details about Wi-Fi networks.

dashboard analytics stats monitoring
4 resources to find free Cisco skills and certification labs

Cisco offers a wealth of instruction - some of it free - for increasing networking skills or prepping...