Save on Steam Gaming Gear With These Active Discounts - Deal Alert

steam controller
Save 60% on Steam Link

The Steam Link allows existing Steam gamers to expand the range of their current gaming set up via their home network. Just connect your Steam PC or Steam Machine to your home network, plug into a TV, and stream your games to the Link at 1080p. It's a #1 best seller on Amazon where it averages 4 out of 5 stars from 800 people, and its typical list price of $50 has been discounted to $20.

30% off Steam Wireless Controller

The Steam Controller is an innovative input device that allows you to play games from all genres, including traditional gamepad-style games as well as games usually reserved for play with a mouse and keyboard. The Controllers are wireless and feature dual trackpads, HD haptic feedback, dual-stage triggers, back grip buttons, and fully-customizable control schemes. Find your favorite mappings in the Steam Community, or create and share your own. Currently discounted from $50 down to $35.

30% off Steam Controller Wireless Receiver

If you need a replacement receiver, or could use an extra one, Amazon has it listed at a discount. Its typical list price of $13 has been reduced to a little over $9. Steam controllers can pair to multiple receivers, so it may be more convenient to have one in any location you play.

30% off Steam Controller Carrying Case

You have a wireless controller and a receiver, so you probably need a case, right? Well that too is discounted 30% on Amazon right now. Its $20 list price has been reduced to $14.

This story, "Save on Steam Gaming Gear With These Active Discounts - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Steam Link

    $54.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller

    $34.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller Wireless Receiver

    $9.09 MSRP $12.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Steam Controller Carrying Case

    $13.99 MSRP $19.99
    View
    on Amazon
