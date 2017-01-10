Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

13% off Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

fitbit charge 2
Credit: Amazon
Related

Make every beat count with Fitbit Charge 2, the all-new heart rate and fitness wristband built for all-day, workouts and beyond. PurePulse continuous heart rate makes it easy to maximize workouts, better track calorie burn and get a snapshot of your cardio fitness level, while all-day activity and auto sleep tracking, lets you see how your whole routine adds up. Record your workouts with multi-sport modes to see real-time workout stats on screen, or rely on SmartTrack to automatically record select exercises for you. The large OLED display helps you stay connected with call, text and calendar alerts, stay active with Reminders to Move, and find moments of calm with personalized guided breathing sessions. Plus, you can find a look that fits your style with customizable clock faces and interchangeable bands. With more advanced features in a sleeker package, it's the motivation you need to push yourself further-every step, every beat, every day. The Charge 2 is a #1 Amazon best seller with over 3,800 ratings averaging 4.3 out of 5 stars (read recent reviews). Its typical list price is $149.95, but it's currently available on Amazon at the discounted price of $129.95.

This story, "13% off Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate + Fitness Wristband

    $129.95 MSRP $149.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
010617blog legere tweet
T-Mobile’s Legere ‘rescues’ volunteer fire department, sticks finger in

Ever a social-media showman and tormenter of his competitors, T-Mobile CEO John Legere last night took...

Looking out for security holes
FTC takes D-Link to court citing lax product security, privacy perils

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against network equipment vendor D-Link saying...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
oneplus one vs lg g3 vs apple iphone 6 plus vs samsung galaxy note 4
iPhone after 10 years: Google overwhelms the iPhone like Microsoft overwhelmed

How Android beat the iPhone in the smartphone market with tactics Microsoft used to beat the Mac in the...

iphone enterprise
10 years of the iPhone

How Apple has changed pretty much everything in the enterprise.

hybrid cloud thinkstock
The metrics that matter for your private/hybrid cloud

Here's a checklist of everything you'll need to measure the success of your business' hybrid/private...

big data confusing overload spiral falling
8 big data predictions for 2017

As the market grows, enterprise challenges will shift, skills requirements will change, and the vendor...