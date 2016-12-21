Protect your privacy with surveillance-defeating sunglasses

Have you done something for yourself lately? If you end up with holiday money to spare, you might consider buying yourself a cool pair of shades that would help protect your privacy while you are out in public.

I saw Reflectacles on Kickstarter a few weeks ago, but since this is likely my last article of 2016, I wanted to make sure you know about these surveillance-defeating glasses as well.

The glasses are the brainchild of Scott Urban who claims that wearing Reflectables ensures "you’re noticed and anonymous at the same time.” The anonymous portion is due to light-reflecting frames that can end up looking like a big, shiny blur when captured by CCTV. Since the wearer’s face can’t be seen in any detail behind the bright glare of the glasses, it renders facial recognition tech useless.

Although they appear super illuminated to other people, the light isn’t produced by batteries—it’s simply reflecting in a big way that doesn’t impair the wearer’s vision.

via GIPHY via Reflectacles on Kickstarter

The snazzy glasses are meant “to protect your identity from the growing surveillance-state.” Boing Boing’s Cory Doctorow sang the praises of the glasses. They even caught the attention of F-Secure’s Mikko Hypponen, which, in turn, resulted in a retweet by Edward Snowden.

Reflectacles come as dark-tinted sunglasses or as active-wear glasses. If you wear prescription glasses, the lenses can be popped out and prescription lenses could be made to fit the frame.

The Kickstarter project has already raised enough money, but there’s still time to get in on the ground floor. A pledge of $95 will get backers a pair of Reflectacles, which come in seven colors, listed from the most to the least reflective: silver, neon, gold, blue, green, orange and red. You can also choose which tint you want the lenses to have. Regular Reflectacles reflect only visible light.

A pledge of $125 will get you’re a pair of silver Reflectacles Ghost glasses, which reflect visible light as well as infrared light. Therefore, any surveillance body or other cameras that rely on infrared tech “will not be able to capture your facial features (good-bye facial recognition).”

Urban told Meritalk, “Critics of his product have said that ‘bad guys’ will want to use Reflectacles in order to get away with certain crimes.” Not only is that ludicrous, but Urban said it makes a “very weak argument. Bad guys use guns, eat food and breathe air. None of those are banned. A product does not make people behave one way or another.”

Personally, I think they look great and can also protect your privacy—so Santa, baby, if you are reading this, I really do want a pair of Reflectacles Ghost.

Backers can expect the glasses to be delivered in June 2017. You have until New Year’s Eve to make a pledge to this really cool project.