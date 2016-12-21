Protect your privacy with surveillance-defeating sunglasses

Cool Kickstarter for privacy enthusiasts: anti-surveillance, facial recognition defeating glasses

Network World |

Protect your privacy with surveillance-defeating sunglasses
Credit: Scott Urban / Reflectacles
Related

Have you done something for yourself lately? If you end up with holiday money to spare, you might consider buying yourself a cool pair of shades that would help protect your privacy while you are out in public.

I saw Reflectacles on Kickstarter a few weeks ago, but since this is likely my last article of 2016, I wanted to make sure you know about these surveillance-defeating glasses as well.

The glasses are the brainchild of Scott Urban who claims that wearing Reflectables ensures "you’re noticed and anonymous at the same time.” The anonymous portion is due to light-reflecting frames that can end up looking like a big, shiny blur when captured by CCTV. Since the wearer’s face can’t be seen in any detail behind the bright glare of the glasses, it renders facial recognition tech useless.

Although they appear super illuminated to other people, the light isn’t produced by batteries—it’s simply reflecting in a big way that doesn’t impair the wearer’s vision.

via GIPHY via Reflectacles on Kickstarter

The snazzy glasses are meant “to protect your identity from the growing surveillance-state.” Boing Boing’s Cory Doctorow sang the praises of the glasses. They even caught the attention of F-Secure’s Mikko Hypponen, which, in turn, resulted in a retweet by Edward Snowden.

reflectacles snowden retweet Mikko Hypponen

Reflectacles come as dark-tinted sunglasses or as active-wear glasses. If you wear prescription glasses, the lenses can be popped out and prescription lenses could be made to fit the frame.

The Kickstarter project has already raised enough money, but there’s still time to get in on the ground floor. A pledge of $95 will get backers a pair of Reflectacles, which come in seven colors, listed from the most to the least reflective: silver, neon, gold, blue, green, orange and red. You can also choose which tint you want the lenses to have. Regular Reflectacles reflect only visible light.

reflectacles colors Reflectacles / Scott Urban
reflectacles colors 2 Reflectacles / Scott Urban

A pledge of $125 will get you’re a pair of silver Reflectacles Ghost glasses, which reflect visible light as well as infrared light. Therefore, any surveillance body or other cameras that rely on infrared tech “will not be able to capture your facial features (good-bye facial recognition).”

Urban told Meritalk, “Critics of his product have said that ‘bad guys’ will want to use Reflectacles in order to get away with certain crimes.” Not only is that ludicrous, but Urban said it makes a “very weak argument. Bad guys use guns, eat food and breathe air. None of those are banned. A product does not make people behave one way or another.”

Personally, I think they look great and can also protect your privacy—so Santa, baby, if you are reading this, I really do want a pair of Reflectacles Ghost.

Backers can expect the glasses to be delivered in June 2017. You have until New Year’s Eve to make a pledge to this really cool project.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Ms. Smith (not her real name) is a freelance writer and programmer with a special and somewhat personal interest in IT privacy and security issues.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
mans eye with raised eyebrow dv360013e
14 eyebrow-raising things Google knows about you

Some are fascinating, others are frightening, but here's how to find out what Google has on you.

kaboom rackspace
How Rackspace will stay alive in cloud: Stop competing with Amazon, start

Rackspace ended months of speculation in August by announcing it had been acquired by a private equity...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
recipes
Need a holiday recipe? AllRecipes and Microsoft Azure cloud have you covered

AllRecipes, founded in 1997, has undertaken a two-year migration to Microsoft Azure’s IaaS public...

building network
Tips for building SD-WANs

Keep these recommendations in mind as your WAN evolves to ensure an efficient and effective cloud and...

googlehq
Google's biggest hits, misses, and WTF moments of 2016

From hardware wins like Google Pixel and Home to epic fails like the confusion over messaging apps,...

hacker hack
10 biggest hacks of user data in 2016

Several sites had their databases of user accounts not only breached but stolen this year, which...