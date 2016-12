ASUS

The ASUS unit is also a small office offering, which did very well in our speed tests. Since it lacks 2.4GHz capabilities, it wouldn’t be ideal for a full AP, but you might find it useful for adding 5GHz to a network that lacks it or for its bridging capability. Other than being single-band 5GHz-only, the ASUS EA-AC87 is similar to the Amped unit. The ASUS unit is also a standalone access point; there’s no support for any centralized management of multiple units. The vendor claims it offers theoretical simultaneous data rates of up to 1,734Mbps. Our speed testing showed up to 722.5Mbps concurrent throughput, placing it second in the speed tests. After reviewing the wireless settings, we found the typical advanced settings, with the exception of enterprise Wi-Fi security. Only the personal (PSK) mode is supported.