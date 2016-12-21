The weirdest, wackiest and coolest sci/tech stories of 2016

Since 2006 cyber incidents involving the Federal government have grown 1,300%. A Government Accountability Office report on Federal cybersecurity offers little in the way of optimism for the cyber-safeguard of the massive resources the government has control over. “Federal information systems and networks are inherently at risk. They are highly complex and dynamic, technologically diverse, and often geographically dispersed. This complexity increases the difficulty in identifying, managing, and protecting the myriad of operating systems, applications, and devices comprising the systems and networks. Compounding the risk, systems used by federal agencies are often riddled with security vulnerabilities. For example, the national vulnerability database maintained by the Mitre Corporation has identified 78,907 publicly known cybersecurity vulnerabilities and exposures as of Sept. 15, 2016, with more being added each day,” the GAO wrote.