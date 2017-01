What the iPhone might have been: 16 prototypes that led to the original iPhone

Ten years ago, Apple completely and forever changed the way we interact with technology when Steve Jobs introduced the original iPhone. Though the original iPhone, by today’s standards, is far from impressive, the iPhone when launched was nothing short of groundbreaking.

Sporting an intuitive multi-touch display and offering smartphone users the ability to browse the real web for the first time, the iPhone undeniably set the blueprint for what would quickly become a burgeoning and competitive smartphone market. Ten years later, it’s no surprise that nearly every smartphone on the market today more or less sports the same rectangular form factor that the original iPhone introduced.

Hardware aside, even the iPhone’s software interface, which consists of a grid of icons, would soon define what would become the standard UI for most smartphones.

While it’s always fascinating to look ahead and wonder what new features and services will grace future iPhone models, the iPhone’s 10th anniversary is an appropriate time to look back at how we got to where we are today.

To that end, Apple’s massive patent infringement lawsuit with Samsung a few years ago brought a number of previously sensitive Apple secrets to the surface, not the least of which were photos of iPhone prototypes that ultimately never saw the light of day. Looking back at iPhone prototypes is especially captivating because it provides us with a rare behind-the-scenes peek at the iterative process Apple uses to come up with a shipping product.

So, without further ado, here are 16 iPhone prototypes that Apple worked on in late 2005 through 2006. Some designs might seem eerily familiar, while others are laughably unpolished.