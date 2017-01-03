sponsored

Latest Generation Of Wi-Fi Access Points Drive Multi-Gigabit Wired Ethernet Upgrade Cycle

Advances and standards make faster connections available to enterprise, small business alike

800x467 image enterprise 01
Credit: Aquantia

Organizations from the Fortune 100 to the 28 million small businesses in the United States are embracing mobility, Big Data, social media and cloud computing. This digital transformation in turn is placing crushing capacity demands on enterprise and small and mid-sized business networks.

And while these “third-platform” technologies promise agility and speed, for many SMBs, the promise of faster business is too often stifled by legacy network infrastructure. The problem is the Wi-Fi networks many organizations depend on have sped past the capacity of ubiquitous Ethernet cabling to handle the high speeds needed for today’s digital business. Wireless Access Points (APs) today can transfer data faster than the Ethernet cables and network switch can support.

The latest generation of Wi-Fi APs integrates the IEEE 802.11ac standard, driving a max throughput of as much as 5Gbps of wireless data required to be transported on the wired infrastructure between the APs and the wiring closet Ethernet switches. Unfortunately, in many enterprise and medium-sized business networks, legacy Ethernet cables are Cat 5e, which were deployed for Gigabit Ethernet topping out at a 1 Gpbs data transfer rate. That standard — GbE – was adopted 15 years ago, and it’s running out of steam.

And there’s the bottleneck.

10 Gigabit Ethernet would be the answer for the wired infrastructure to gain the speed advantages of APs using the 802.11ac standard — save for the fact that more than 90% of the installed base of cables in the enterprise and SMB environments is composed of legacy twisted pair copper cables, such as Cat5e and Cat6, that were designed only for 1 Gigabit Ethernet. And replacing the cables already installed in the walls and the ceilings is highly disruptive and expensive in these environments.

To solve this problem, a new, wired Ethernet technology was developed, with the ability to deliver speeds of up to 5Gbit/s over 100m of the legacy Cat5e/Cat6 cables. Major industry players, led by Aquantia and Cisco, co-founded in 2014 the NBASE-T Alliance to develop and promote the technology within the enterprise and SMB environments.

Today, with more than 45 members, the alliance counts in its ranks all major system OEMs and silicon vendors. Being able to run over the existing Ethernet cabling infrastructure indeed made the new technology very attractive to the equipment manufacturers who quickly jumped on the bandwagon and developed next gen Multi-Gigabit Ethernet switches and Wi-Fi APs. Examples of those products available today in the market can be found on the NBASE-T website.

But Ethernet hasn’t grown to be so widely deployed without standardization, and IEEE has historically played a critical role in driving consensus towards industry-wide standards. The nascent Multi-Gig technology unanimously received acceptance from the IEEE forum. In September 2016, the technology was also formally approved as the IEEE 802.3bz standard.

Today, a wide range of 2.5 and 5 Gigabit Ethernet switches and APs are available, covering both the higher-end enterprise markets as well as the price-sensitive SMB and SoHo applications.

Gigabit Ethernet is a 15-year-old technology, and it shows. It’s now time to turn the page and upgrade the network to the high-speed digital age. Latest generations of smart phones, tablets and laptops are all equipped with 802.11ac Wi-Fi chipsets.

It’s only a matter of (short) time before your employees and users will complain that they don’t see any benefit of the faster wireless technology if your wired infrastructure is still stuck in 2002! Get on the bus now with Multi-Gigabit Ethernet and deliver the efficiency and experience your wireless clients demand and deserve.

For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

Related:
Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
free wifi stumbling surveying 1
7 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools for Windows and Mac
intro
Ultimate guide to Raspberry Pi operating systems, part 1

Since we published a roundup of 10 Raspberry Pi operating systems the number of choices has exploded.

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Top Stories
sorriest tech companies 1
Facebook gets 2017 tech industry Year in Apologies rolling

No sooner had we put our list of 2016's Sorriest Tech Companies to bed than Facebook rang in the new...

Computerworld Tech Forecast 2017 - Disruptive Technologies to Track in 2017
5 disruptive technologies to track in 2017

Savvy tech execs are keeping these cutting-edge developments on their radar screens.

crystal ball with building
What to expect from Cisco in 2017

In 2017, Cisco will have a great opportunity to flex its enormous networking muscles and move into the...

crystal ball
Network predictions for 2017

Zeus Kerravala dons his Carnac the Magnificent hat and offers five predictions for what will happen in...