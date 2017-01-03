Mous Limitless iPhone case: Fashionably sturdy & functional

When it comes to iPhone cases, I'm all about sturdiness. So when London-based "fashion technology company" Mous hit me up to take a look it its new Limitless iPhone case I said sure, but was expecting more style than substance.

I have to admit though, this case is both good looking and a solid protector for your Apple smartphone.

Mous, which got its start a couple of years back making a funky and functional Musicase designed to contain your phone AND and earphones, funded its Limitless line in part through an Indiegogo campaign that raised more than $372K and that ends Jan. 8. The company pushes its use of premium materials, from marble to walnut, and dramatically shows how resilient its cases are via YouTube videos of encased phones being dropped from cranes or tossed around Apple stores.

"Our unique patent-pending process involves injecting the material with micro crystals that turn into micro air pockets at high temperatures. The air inside these micro air pockets act as tiny springs, significantly dampening the impact of falls," Mous says in its marketing materials.

Mous Flex Mount provides for hands-free iPhone viewing

I left the drop tests to the experts, or least to those who can afford to replace their phone were anything to go awry. But I did slip my iPhone 6s into the Mous case, which also will accommodate iPhone 7 models, and found the walnut-backed offering to provide a snug, comforting fit. The case adds about 2mm of thickness to a phone and weighs just 42 grams.

The camera hole on the back is a little bigger than what I'm used to, but it doesn't expose too much of the phone.

Hidden beneath the back material is a steel plate that connects to a magnetic mount (a basic mount that can be reused up to 3 times comes with each case). The fancier flex mount that came with my case matches the color, and can be suctioned to a car dashboard, window or other surface by pressing a metal tab. I've found the mount to be pretty good on my car windshield, though it did fall off overnight one night when temps dropped below freezing.

Mous will charge $60 for marble cases, $40 for non-marble ones and $25 for flex mounts, though you can get them all for a bit less during the remainder of the Indiegogo campaign.

Mous products for Samsung devices are also in the plans.