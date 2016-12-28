7 IT recruiting predictions for 2017

In 2016, recruiters grappled with an evolving job market, an incredibly competitive hiring landscape, a shortage of IT talent and sky-high salaries for in-demand roles. Those trends are likely to continue into 2017 as recruiters continue to adapt to the this high-demand, low supply hiring landscape, says Dave Morgan, president of IT and engineering for professional recruiting and staffing services firm Addison Group.

"We're very optimistic about what 2017 will hold. We don't see the IT market slowing down at all -- we saw a slight tick downward in the fall [of 2016], but that demand has picked back up along with the urgency from clients around that demand," Morgan says.

The three hottest areas of demand are around security, big data and cloud technologies, Morgan says, as incidents like December 2016's Yahoo breach dominate headlines, organizations struggle to manage and make sense of a tsunami of data and leverage the cloud for more efficient, cost-effective computing power.