The 10 most revolutionary iPhone features

Ten years ago, Steve Jobs stepped on the stage at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and introduced the world to the iPhone.

“I have been looking forward to this for two and a half years,” Jobs said that day. “And today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone.”

And reinvent the phone is exactly what Apple did. If anything, that’s an understatement. The iPhone was a revolutionary product that immediately changed how we interact with technology. Today, millions of people across the world use smartphones that are more powerful and more capable than what most people could have ever imagined during the pre-iPhone era.

Looking back at the iPhone’s 10-year anniversary, there’s no disputing the resounding and longstanding impact that Apple’s iconic smartphone has had and continues to have across the industry. From the mainstream adoption of multi-touch displays to the more recent adoption of fingerprint authentication technology, the iPhone over the past 10 years has ushered in no shortage of extremely important tech advancements that, taken together, have pushed the entire industry forward.

In light of that, the iPhone's 10th anniversary marks the ideal time to go back and appreciate the most revolutionary iPhone features we’ve seen over the past decade.