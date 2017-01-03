Apple watcher Gene Munster & team about to get hands-on as VCs

"It's unlikely we see an iPhone 20," Munster says

Network World |

Apple watcher Gene Munster and team about to get hands-on as VCs

Loup Ventures has its focus on virtual and augmented reality, AI and robotics

 Credit: Loup Ventures
Related

Gene Munster, one of the most watched Apple watchers as a longtime research analyst at Piper Jaffray, has now started a venture capital fund that promises to invest in exactly the sorts of startups Apple and its competitors are likely to buy.

Loup Ventures (which gets its name for a word meaning "wolf" or "to leap/pounce" depending on which language you choose), also consists of former Munster colleagues at Piper Jaffray, Doug Clinton and Andrew Murphy.

MORE: Yup, Apple made our list of 2016's Sorriest Tech Companies

A "manifesto" posted on their Loup website begins:

"The combination of virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and robotics will fundamentally transform how we live — for the better.  It will enable a world of infinite and limitless exploration.  A world where humans are free to live their passions without worry for basic needs.  A world where humans find purpose in creativity, community, and experience.  A world where humans can be more human.  Loup Ventures is pursuing this absolutely fantastic future: The Future Perfect."

The first portfolio company revealed by seed-stage fund Loup is Neurable, which says its brain-computer interface "allows people to control software and devices using only their brain activity."

Gene Munster Loup Ventures

Gene Munster: After 21 years at Piper Jaffray, making the leap to venture capitalism

Munster, who assures his research-oriented team will be posting plenty of research on their website, shared his thoughts on where Apple is heading and how that fits with Loup's focus. "The iPhone is going to go away. Not next year and maybe not five years from now, but it's unlikely we see an iPhone 20. At least it won't be a thin sheet of aluminum and glass that you keep in your pocket."

Look for Apple to continue morphing into a services company, and to snap up companies emerging in fields such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and robotics, Munster says. 

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
free wifi stumbling surveying 1
7 free Wi-Fi stumbling and surveying tools for Windows and Mac
intro
Ultimate guide to Raspberry Pi operating systems, part 1

Since we published a roundup of 10 Raspberry Pi operating systems the number of choices has exploded.

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
sorriest tech companies 1
Facebook gets 2017 tech industry Year in Apologies rolling

No sooner had we put our list of 2016's Sorriest Tech Companies to bed than Facebook rang in the new...

crystal ball with building
What to expect from Cisco in 2017

In 2017, Cisco will have a great opportunity to flex its enormous networking muscles and move into the...

crystal ball
Network predictions for 2017

Zeus Kerravala dons his Carnac the Magnificent hat and offers five predictions for what will happen in...

nww linux predictions slide 1
7 Linux predictions for 2017

In 2017, Bryan Lunduke sees changes for the Linux desktop market, Canonical shifting its focus, changes...