Facebook gets 2017 tech industry Year in Apologies rolling

No sooner had we put our list of 2016's Sorriest Tech Companies to bed than Facebook rang in the new year with a fresh apology -- for blocking an Italian writer from using a photo of a well-known statue of nude sea god Neptune found in Bologna.

As Mashable relays, a writer/historian named Elisa Barbari used a photo of the 16th-century work to highlight her Facebook page titled "Stories, curiosities and views of Bologna." Innocent enough it would seem, but the photo got snared by the social network's photo police for violations of its advertising policies, which prohibit use of images or videos of nude bodies.

MORE: Facebook working with fact checkers to weed out fake news

After Barbari posted about the decision ("Really, Neptune? This is crazy!"), Facebook did reverse its decision, telling Mashable that the original blocking was a mistake. Facebook says it processes millions of advertising images per week.

Facebook last September came under fire for removing an iconic Vietnam War photo that showed a naked girl, but later allowed the image to be used on its network.