67% off Canon MG6821 Wireless All-In-One Printer, Scanner, and Copier With Airprint - Deal Alert

canon printer
Credit: Amazon
Canon's MG6821 all-in-one printer, scanner and copier features Airprint for convenient printing from your mobile device, and can print to Google Cloud as well. It features fast print speeds, sharp text, vivid colors, and can print 2-sided. It averages 4 out of 5 stars from over 500 customers on Amazon, where its list price has been reduced to just $49. If you're due for a new, more modern printer, see this deal on Amazon

This story, "67% off Canon MG6821 Wireless All-In-One Printer, Scanner, and Copier With Airprint - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • Canon MG6821 Wireless All-In-One Printer with Scanner and Copier: Mobile and Tablet Printing with Airprint and Google Cloud Print compatible

    $49.00 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
