CES 2017: Let the madness begin!

I’m sitting in my very nice hotel room here in Las Vegas, preparing for my first day of meetings at International CES 2017 (or whatever they’d like us to call it these days, it’s hard to remember). We’ve already seen companies producing a bunch of new product announcements - be sure to check out our slideshow of the “Hottest products at CES 2017”

In terms of overall themes, I’m expecting to see just about everything - smart home and IoT will be big again, with the overall question about interoperability between all of the new “things” in your home. Wireless mesh in the home is expected to continue to gain momentum (Linksys just entered the market with its Velop system). Connected cars, AR and VR of course will be top of mind for almost everyone as well.

