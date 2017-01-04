Opinion

CES 2017: Let the madness begin!

I’m sitting in my very nice hotel room here in Las Vegas, preparing for my first day of meetings at International CES 2017 (or whatever they’d like us to call it these days, it’s hard to remember). We’ve already seen companies producing a bunch of new product announcements - be sure to check out our slideshow of the “Hottest products at CES 2017

In terms of overall themes, I’m expecting to see just about everything - smart home and IoT will be big again, with the overall question about interoperability between all of the new “things” in your home. Wireless mesh in the home is expected to continue to gain momentum (Linksys just entered the market with its Velop system). Connected cars, AR and VR of course will be top of mind for almost everyone as well.

Stay tuned to this space (blog) for more updates as the show goes on - I’ll give a roundup of some of the results of my meetings and throw in some videos produced by our sister sites (the folks at PC World, Macworld, Greenbot, TechHive, and the IDG News Service).

I'm also planning to do some Facebook Live reports from the show, so make sure you are a fan of the Network World Facebook Page to get notifications on when we go live.

Keith Shaw writes the Cool Tools blog for Network World and helps produce enterprise video for Network World, CSO, CIO.com and Computerworld.

