33% off Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Deal Alert

Credit: Amazon
Powerbeats3 packs up to 12 hours of battery life in a single charge. And with Fast Fuel technology, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback. Sweat and water resistance provides trusted durability, and dual-driver acoustics deliver dynamic sound to power your workout. These highly rated wireless earphones typically list for $199.99, but with this deal you save $50. The discount will be magically applied when you add it to your cart. Get them for $149.99 on Amazon.

