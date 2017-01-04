Department of Labor sues Google over wage data

Google has refused to comply with a request related to its federal contracts, the agency says

|

Senior Editor, IDG News Service |

Google's Mountain View, California headquarters
Google's Mountain View, California headquarters Credit: Google
Related

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against Google, with the company's ability to win government contracts at risk.

The agency is seeking what it calls "routine" information about wages and the company's equal opportunity program. The agency filed a lawsuit with its Office of Administrative Law Judges to gain access to the information, it announced Wednesday.

Google, as a federal contractor, is required to provide the data as part of a compliance check by the agency's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), according to the Department of Labor. The inquiry is focused on Google's compliance with equal employment laws, the agency said.

"Like other federal contractors, Google has a legal obligation to provide relevant information requested in the course of a routine compliance evaluation," OFCCP Acting Director Thomas Dowd said in a press release. "Despite many opportunities to produce this information voluntarily, Google has refused to do so."

Google must allow the federal government to inspect and copy records relevant to compliance, the Department of Labor said. The agency requested the information in September 2015, but Google provided only partial responses, an agency spokesman said by email.

Google refused to provide some wage information requested by the agency, according to the lawsuit.

The agency is asking the court to cancel all of Google's current government contracts and to bar the company from entering into future contracts if it does not comply with the information request.

A Google spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for a comment on the lawsuit.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Grant Gross edits and assigns stories and writes about technology and telecom policy in the U.S. government for the IDG News Service. He is based outside of Washington, D.C.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
net neutrality now
The loss of net neutrality: Say goodbye to a free and open internet

The end of net neutrality looks imminent. If it goes away, you can expect these long-lasting problems...

iPhone prototypes
iPhone prototypes that never saw the light of day

Apple worked on several iPhone prototypes before unveiling the original in January of 2007. Here’s a...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
PC shipments predicted to return to growth in 2018 after six-year skid

PC shipments nosedived after the release of Microsoft's disastrous Windows 8 in 2012, but Gartner is...

iPhone prototypes
iPhone prototypes that never saw the light of day

Apple worked on several iPhone prototypes before unveiling the original in January of 2007. Here’s a...

crystal ball future hands public domain
6 network and security trends you can expect

Security and network trends for 2017 include the evolution of malware, IoT will contribute to security...

05 cloudiness
10 must-watch IaaS cloud trends for 2017

Adoption of public cloud resources is growing faster than the virtualization market did in the early...