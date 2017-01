Suicide Squad

The DC Comics anti-hero movie, released in August, follows a rogue group of anti-heroes with special powers - Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Boomerang, Killer Croc and El Diablo - who are held hostage by Gotham's government to use as weapons to protect the city. Many critics panned the film, which has a 26 percent rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The flurry of negative reviews led tens of thousands of people to sign an online Change.org petition calling for Rotten Tomatoes to be shut down.