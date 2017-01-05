Hottest Enterprise Networking & IT Startups of 2017

So many cool networking and IT startups, so little time to write about them all. One way that we at least acknowledge their presence, however, is by running this interactive timeline of funding announcements.

First out of the gate this year are companies such as CloudCraze, NGDATA and Klipfolio (OK, it's a stretch to call Klipfolio a startup, given that the business was founded in 2001, but it did re-launch into the cloud in 2011...and the company just got fresh funding).

MORE: Hottest Enterprise Networking & IT Startups of 2016

Check back frequently to find out about the latest big data, networking, cloud and other startups attracting venture funding.