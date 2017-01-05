Hottest Enterprise Networking & IT Startups of 2017

Here's where venture funding is being targeted in 2017

Network World

Hottest Enterprise Networking & IT Startups of 2017
So many cool networking and IT startups, so little time to write about them all. One way that we at least acknowledge their presence, however, is by running this interactive timeline of funding announcements.

First out of the gate this year are companies such as CloudCraze, NGDATA and Klipfolio (OK, it's a stretch to call Klipfolio a startup, given that the business was founded in 2001, but it did re-launch into the cloud in 2011...and the company just got fresh funding).

Check back frequently to find out about the latest big data, networking, cloud and other startups attracting venture funding.

Bob Brown is a news editor for Network World, blogs about network research, and works most closely with our staff's wireless/mobile reporters. Email me at bbrown@nww.com with story tips or comments on this post.

