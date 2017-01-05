Opinion

CES 2017: Early trends and thoughts

Sleep technology and more smart home devices coming to a house near you

Network World |

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed
Credit: Sleep Number Bed
Related

After a full day of meetings at CES 2017, I noticed a few trends that could bubble up beyond some of the bigger ones that get a lot of the media’s attention. Roaming around a large hotel ballroom (The Mirage Events Center, actually) during the Pepcom Digital Experience event, I noticed a LOT of individual products, but some of them have coalesced into themes to watch during the year.

Technology hits the bedroom

Humans spend about 1/3 of their life sleeping or trying to sleep, so it’s been interesting to see that products are finally addressing our needs for a better night’s sleep. Companies and products like Smart Nora, the Zeeq Smart Pillow and Sleepace all have different approaches towards alleviating the annoyance of someone snoring (alleviating for the partner, since it probably doesn’t bother you if you’re the snorer). Different approaches are used by some of the products – the Nora device, for example, uses a small device that raises the pillow slightly to get you to move when snoring is detected through its sound sensor. The Zeeq includes speakers (which let you play music to help you get to sleep) that can activate when it detects snoring.

The big company in this space is Sleep Number Bed, which was at the event showing off its new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed. The entire mattress system includes the anti-snoring approach (the bed adjusts the position when snoring is detected), but also includes a warming feature, biometric sensors and other health data abilities to help customers get their 40 winks in an easier manner. It also helps that their mattresses are very comfortable, especially when you get to sit on one after a long day of walking around Las Vegas.

 Smart home still not centralized, but that’s OK

I think too many people are expecting to have a home like Tony Stark (from the Marvel movies) or Mark Zuckerberg, where a centralized AI can control everything in the house with perfection. When they see that we’re not there yet (because of a lack of standards to get all of the small little “things” to work with each other), people get disheartened. I get that. But there are some very interesting small devices that work quite well on their own, as long as you’re willing to control them via an individual app on your smartphone or tablet. 

For example, I was impressed with some of the new features on the Samsung SmartCam A1 (part of the Wisenet offering via Hanwha Techwin America group – don’t ask). The indoor security camera features a 350-degree range of motion for panning a room, but also includes smart tracking abilities and the ability to set up specific motion zones for tracking. The camera is also detachable (with a 3-5 hour battery life, depending on usage), so you can move the camera temporarily to another room if you want (although you then lose the ability to pan/track).

 Lenovo is also moving into the smart home arena with products like its Lenovo Smart Storage (a tiny cube that acts as a network-attached storage unit) and its Smart Assistant, which utilizes Amazon’s Alexa voice recognition technology to provide users with helpful answers to questions.

In fact, Alexa (or Amazon Echo or Echo Dot) integration is a HUGE feature that I’m seeing a lot of these smart home products take on. I don’t think this means that the device becomes the be-all, end-all device that controls everything within the smart home, but it certainly will be part of the equation (at least the voice recognition part of the Tony Stark scenario).

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Keith Shaw writes the Cool Tools blog for Network World and helps produce enterprise video for Network World, CSO, CIO.com and Computerworld.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
net neutrality now
The loss of net neutrality: Say goodbye to a free and open internet

The end of net neutrality looks imminent. If it goes away, you can expect these long-lasting problems...

iPhone prototypes
iPhone prototypes that never saw the light of day

Apple worked on several iPhone prototypes before unveiling the original in January of 2007. Here’s a...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
iphone innovations 1c
10 iPhone features that rocked the smartphone world

Over the past 10 years, the iPhone has introduced several important features that have pushed the...

wave2 wi fi access points 1
REVIEW: Early Wave 2 Wi-Fi access points show promise

In this review, we look at five Wave 2 wireless access points, comparing prices and features, looking...

iPhone prototypes
iPhone prototypes that never saw the light of day

Apple worked on several iPhone prototypes before unveiling the original in January of 2007. Here’s a...

crystal ball future hands public domain
6 network and security trends you can expect

Security and network trends for 2017 include the evolution of malware, IoT will contribute to security...