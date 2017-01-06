T-Mobile’s Legere ‘rescues’ volunteer fire department, sticks finger in Verizon’s eye

Network World |

010617blog legere tweet
Credit: Twitter
Related

Ever a social-media showman and tormenter of his competitors, T-Mobile CEO John Legere last night took to Twitter to lambaste Verizon’s decision to ding a volunteer fire company for $73,000 and offered to pick up that tab himself if necessary.

And we don’t even know if the ponies played a part.

Legere made his pledge on Twitter in response to yesterday’s Buzzblog post about a tiff between Verizon and the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which serves an island town of 3,000 in Virginia and is renowned for being caretakers of a herd of 150 wild horses, the Chincoteague Ponies, that has been the subject of a popular children’s book and movie. Legere’s tweet:

010617blog legere tweet Twitter

Legere reiterated his intent to pay in a post to the fire company’s Facebook page, which has been a focal point of Chincoteague community displeasure with Verizon over the past few days.

The fire company contends that if it has to pay the $73,000 to move Verizon equipment off land on which it’s building a new firehouse that money will come from funds normally dedicated to buying firetrucks, ambulances, gear … and whatever the ponies might need. Verizon contends that critics are underestimating the scope of the telecommunications portion of the project and has expressed a willingness to work with the fire company to adjust plans and costs.  

While Legere obviously recognizes a reasonably priced public relations opportunity when he sees one, not everyone believes Verizon is being unfair here. Under Legere’s Facebook comment is this one:

“I'm no mega-corp fan but this seems straightforward. Most of your island's telecom lines run through a single major bundled cable containing 1,200 pairs and however many fiber optic cables are run along with it. I think it's hard to call $73k for relocating a major island utility (unreasonable) when you're building a new multi-million-dollar facility in its place.”

Meanwhile, as the negotiating and posturing continues, the Chincoteague herd is bracing for winter’s wrath. “We are predicted to get some heavy snow over the weekend,” reports the fire company’s Facebook page, “at the first opportunity, the boys will go over and check on the ponies.”

Perhaps a certain telecommunications executive could lend them a hand.

Welcome regulars and passersby. Here are a few more recent buzzblog items. And, if you’d like to receive Buzzblog via e-mail newsletter, here’s where to sign up. You can follow me on Twitter here and on Google+ here.

070616blog box open
Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:
Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
shield protection
Review: Microsoft Windows Defender comes up short

Windows 10 anti-virus tool works well for consumer devices, but management quirks limit its enterprise...

Must-seee TED Talks for Techies [slideshow cover]
6 must-see techie TED talks

TED ended its year by picking its top 10 TED Talks for the year, and we'll start 2017 off by selecting...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
2017 resolutions
5 New Year's resolutions for the telecom industry

Here's a look at five New Year's resolutions telecom service providers can make for a healthy, happy...

CES 2017 intro slide
Hottest products from CES 2017

Thousands of people have flocked to Las Vegas to see the latest gizmos, gadgets, TVs, computers,...

iphone innovations 1c
10 iPhone features that rocked the smartphone world

Over the past 10 years, the iPhone has introduced several important features that have pushed the...

Clash of fists in silhouette
What to expect from Cisco's competitors

Cisco is in a strong position for 2017, but the company’s competitors won’t simply allow it to take...