More than 10,000 exposed MongoDB databases deleted by ransomware groups

Five groups of attackers are competing to delete as many publicly accessible MongoDB databases as possible

|

Romania Correspondent, IDG News Service |

Hackers are wiping data from MongoDB databases
Credit: Gerd Altmann / Pixabay
Related

Groups of attackers have adopted a new tactic that involves deleting publicly exposed MongoDB databases and asking for money to restore them. In a matter of days, the number of affected databases has risen from hundreds to more than 10,000.

The issue of misconfigured MongoDB installations, allowing anyone on the internet to access sensitive data, is not new. Researchers have been finding such open databases for years, and the latest estimate puts their number at more than 99,000.

On Monday, security researcher Victor Gevers from the GDI Foundation reported that he found almost 200 instances of publicly exposed MongoDB databases that had been wiped and held to ransom by an attacker or a group of attackers named Harak1r1.

The attackers left a message behind for the database administrators asking for 0.2 bitcoins (around US $180) to return the data.

A day later, the number of databases wiped by Harak1r1 had reached 2,500 and by Friday, more than 8,600 had been affected and contained the ransom message.

In addition, other attackers have joined the scheme, researchers counting at least five groups with different ransom messages so far. Together, the groups deleted 10,500 databases, and in some cases, they've replaced each other's ransom messages.

The bad news is that most of them don't even bother copying the data before deleting it, so even if the victims decide to pay, there's a high chance they won't get their information back.

Gevers said he has helped some victims and there was no evidence in the logs that the data had been exfiltrated. He advises affected database owners not to pay and to get help from security professionals.

MongoDB administrators are advised to follow the steps on the security checklist from the MongoDB documentation in order to lock down their deployments and prevent unauthorized access.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Lucian Constantin is an IDG News Service correspondent. He writes about information security, privacy, and data protection.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
010517blog chincoteague fire department
Verizon’s $73K bill to volunteer fire company has community burning mad

A small island community is up in arms over Verizon billing its volunteer fire company $73,000 to have...

CES 2017 intro slide
Hottest products from CES 2017

It's time once again for the International CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show....

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

Resources
Top Stories
closed sign
Microsoft closes the door on Visual Studio’s Team Rooms

For future collaboration, Microsoft encourages alternatives like Slack or its own Team Services

01 intro prediction
Top 15 security predictions for 2017

So here are some of the best guesses about what we will see in 2017 from several dozen vendors and...

CES 2017 intro slide
Hottest products from CES 2017

Thousands of people have flocked to Las Vegas to see the latest gizmos, gadgets, TVs, computers,...

iphone innovations 1c
10 iPhone features that rocked the smartphone world

Over the past 10 years, the iPhone has introduced several important features that have pushed the...