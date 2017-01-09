Citrix bolsters virtualization wares; integration with Microsoft Azure

Xen App, Xen Desktop and Xen Mobile are now tightly integrated with Microsoft Azure; Citrix buys Unidesk

|

Senior Editor, Network World |

citrix
Credit: Citrix Partner Network
Related

Citrix and Microsoft are strengthening a long-standing partnership by making it easier for customers to use Citrix’s application and desktop virtualization products, as well as control a fleet of mobile devices, in the Microsoft Azure cloud.

Citrix has kicked off its annual partner Summit in Anaheim this week with news of the expanded pact with Microsoft. The moves build on years worth of integration between the two companies, but analysts say there’s a new-found heft behind the partnership since Citrix CEO Kirill Tatarinov took over the company last year after having previously served as a Microsoft executive.

+MORE AT NETWORK WORLD: How Citrix is building your workspace of the future | Introducing the New Citrix +

Specific news from the Citrix Summit include:

-Xen App Essentials: This new version of Citrix’s core application virtualization product lets customers host applications in Microsoft Azure’s IaaS public cloud and manage them with xisting Xen App tools.

-Xen Desktop Essentials: Is the same idea as Xen App Essentials, but for full virtual desktops. It’s targeted specifically at running and managing Windows 10 remote desktops from Azure.

-Xen Mobile Essentials: This product integrates Citrix’s mobile management software with Microsoft’s Intune mobile management platform.

“At the end of the day, customers are looking to deal with fewer IT vendors,” says Enterprise Strategy Group analyst Mark Bowker. “Whenever the IT user or the business sees cooperation, that’s good for them because they don’t have to think about all the integration work on their own.”

In addition to the “Essentials” products, Citrix also announced a new Citrix Ready HCI Workspace Appliance. This product gives customers a virtual desktop management software pre-integrated on certain hyperconverged infrastructure platforms. The initial integration is with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Edgeline Converged System.

In addition to the product updates, Citrix also announced at its Summit plans to acquire Unidesk, a company that helps package Windows applications and desktops. Unidesk specializes in application layering technology, which manages how apps are virtualized from their operating system so they can be centrally managed and delivered to any device.

Tatarinov took over as CEO of Citrix in January 2016 from former long-time CEO Mark Templeton; Tatarinov previously served as corporate vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions Division.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Senior Editor Brandon Butler covers the cloud computing industry for Network World by focusing on the advancements of major players in the industry, tracking end user deployments and keeping tabs on the hottest new startups.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
010617blog legere tweet
T-Mobile’s Legere ‘rescues’ volunteer fire department, sticks finger in

Ever a social-media showman and tormenter of his competitors, T-Mobile CEO John Legere last night took...

Looking out for security holes
FTC takes D-Link to court citing lax product security, privacy perils

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against network equipment vendor D-Link saying...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
patents
IBM scores most patents in 2016, Apple just misses top 10

The five companies that earned the most U.S. patents last year are the same five companies that...

hybrid cloud thinkstock
The metrics that matter for your private/hybrid cloud

Here's a checklist of everything you'll need to measure the success of your business' hybrid/private...

big data confusing overload spiral falling
8 big data predictions for 2017

As the market grows, enterprise challenges will shift, skills requirements will change, and the vendor...

microsoft data center
Why Azure’s cloud chief believes Microsoft is in prime position

Network World sat down with the head of Azure to discuss how the company is competing in this...