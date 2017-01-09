How to land the job you want

If finding a new job is one of your New Year's resolutions, you're in luck -- 2017 should bring a healthy employment market, and there's no better time than now to turn your career-related resolutions into reality.

"If you resolved to get a new position in the New Year, now is the time to start preparing. There's always an uptick in hiring right after the holidays, and if you're prepared and eager, you might get first crack at some great new opportunities," says Jamie Chafel, recruiter for the software technology search division of recruiting and staffing firm WinterWyman. Here, Chafel outlines 14 tips for job seekers looking to land a new role in 2017.

1. Spread some holiday cheer

Take the time to share season's greetings with your professional network. This is a great way to reconnect with former colleagues that you've lost touch with over the years who may be in a position to hook you up with the right opportunity or serve as a solid reference, Chafel says.