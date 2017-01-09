Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

54% off Quicken Deluxe 2017 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software, Disk or Download - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

quicken software
Credit: Amazon
Related

Take control of your finances with Quicken's finance and budgeting software, updated for 2017. Quicken imports your bank transactions safely and automatically, even from loan, investment & retirement accounts. It categorizes your transactions and puts them in one place. Use it to create a plan to pay off your debt or save for college, a down payment or retirement. Quicken has been discounted 54% from its typical list price of $75, so you can buy it on Amazon right now for just $34.56. This software is for the PC disk or software download. Quicken has personal finance & budgeting software for the Mac currently discounted 40% right here.

This story, "54% off Quicken Deluxe 2017 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software, Disk or Download - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
At a Glance

  • Quicken For PC Deluxe 2017 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software [Download]

    $34.56 MSRP $74.95
    View
    on Amazon

  • Quicken For Mac 2017 Personal Finance & Budgeting Software [Download]

    $44.99 MSRP $74.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Must read: Hidden Cause of Slow Internet and how to fix it
You Might Like
Notice to our Readers
We're now using social media to take your comments and feedback. Learn more about this here.
Don't Miss
010617blog legere tweet
T-Mobile’s Legere ‘rescues’ volunteer fire department, sticks finger in

Ever a social-media showman and tormenter of his competitors, T-Mobile CEO John Legere last night took...

Looking out for security holes
FTC takes D-Link to court citing lax product security, privacy perils

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a complaint against network equipment vendor D-Link saying...

snail slow
The hidden cause of slow Internet and how to fix it

In 2010, Jim Gettys, a veteran computer programmer who currently works at Google, was at home uploading...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Top Stories
citrix
Citrix bolsters virtualization wares; integration with Microsoft Azure

Citrix and Microsoft are long-standing partners, but with a new CEO that is a former Microsoft...

hybrid cloud thinkstock
The metrics that matter for your private/hybrid cloud

Here's a checklist of everything you'll need to measure the success of your business' hybrid/private...

big data confusing overload spiral falling
8 big data predictions for 2017

As the market grows, enterprise challenges will shift, skills requirements will change, and the vendor...

microsoft data center
Why Azure’s cloud chief believes Microsoft is in prime position

Network World sat down with the head of Azure to discuss how the company is competing in this...