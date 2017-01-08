Watch Steve Jobs crack up crowd in revealing original iPhone 10 years ago

Apple CEO Steve Jobs had the MacWorld crowd eating out of his hand and yukking it up when he introduced the first iPhone 10 years ago this Jan. 9.

Among his gags: A photo of an iPod with a rotary dial on it.

He also dissed adding a stylus to a smartphone (like adding a pencil to an iPad...).

But Jobs wasn't joking when he smacked around the so-called smartphones of the day and claimed "Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone."