How Network World covered the original iPhone announcement from Jan. 9, 2007

While Network World writes a lot more about Apple these days than we did 10 years ago, we didn't skip over the original iPhone announcement on Jan. 9, 2007.

Here's a look back at how we covered the story, and you can check out the recorded Facebook Live video below, which features a couple of physical Network World magazine issues from early 2007 (we converted to an online-only publication in mid-2013).

MORE iPHONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY COVERAGE: Whirlwind look back at every iPhone model | iPhone prototypes that never saw the light of day | 10 iPhone features that rocked the smartphone world | A look back at prognostications that the iPhone would be a flop

As I note in the video, Network World only touched on the upcoming iPhone announcement in our Jan. 8 issue, which published the day before Steve Jobs made the actual iPhone announcement at MacWorld in San Francisco. But we had plenty of coverage in our Jan. 15 issue, including a news story, an op-ed piece by Editor-in-Chief John Dix and a column by longtime contributor Scott Bradner. A couple of our other bloggers weighed in on issues such as Cisco suing Apple over the iPhone name, and the stunning revelation of an iPhone pre-order going for $1,525 on eBay.

(A hat tip to NYC Chief Digital Officer Sree Sreenivasan for the idea of focusing a Facebook Live video on reading from a newspaper/magazine.)