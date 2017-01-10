EdgeConneX expands the edge of the internet with subsea connections

A couple of years ago I wrote about an innovative company called EdgeConneX that was focused on improving the internet experience by extending the internet’s edge into new markets.

While there are many content delivery networks and internet optimization companies focused on this task, EdgeConneX’s approach has been to push the actual edge of the internet into new markets. All major U.S. cities, such as Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, are internet edge locations.

EdgeConneX has expanded the edge to next tier cities such as Miami, Seattle and San Diego. Its customers are the content providers, media companies and fiber providers that deliver services to consumers and businesses. The vendors that leverage EdgeConneX are able to offer high-quality and faster services at a lower cost compared with backhauling traffic to the next closest point.

Recently the company announced it was taking the concept of Edge Data Centers to the sea with the creation of next-generation Edge Landing Stations (ELS), which is a combination of an Edge Data Center connected to a subsea cable station and dark fiber. The EdgeConneX ELS enables cloud providers and media companies to implement faster and more reliable network architectures in new locations with efficient backhaul interconnections.

The ELS locations facilitate deployments of new landing sites away from traditional, established locations. These new sites can be strategically located to existing fiber to increase route diversity and increase uptime with failover schemes across critical routes.

Why the move to Edge Landing Stations

The move to ELS is happening because a fundamental change in infrastructure drivers is underway. In the past, telecom companies funded and built the subsea cables and have done this for decades. They built the “internet highways” by land or by sea and sold the fiber to other providers that offered lit services to hundreds of companies.

Now, telecos have been somewhat replaced by the internet companies, as they have the largest need to push traffic all over the globe. When this shift happened, it changed the focus of networks from fiber to paths to content routing. As Facebook and others became the funding parties, they brought with them a thought that an “edge” could be more efficiently placed to capture the data at the nearest point off the cable and route traffic from there.

EdgeConneX partners with Electric Lightwave

The first ELS partner is Electric Lightwave, an enterprise-class networking and communications fiber provider. It will use the ELS to terminate its domestic subsea cable directly into the San Diego Edge Data Center. The ELS will use Electric Lightwave’s fiber network to directly connect to the transpacific subsea cables.

The EdgeConneX ELS will provide a direct gateway between the Pacific subsea system and the terrestrial network, enabling a direct but highly diverse set of network routes on the West Coast. The ELS offers business customers carrier-neutral, enterprise-class colocation services with a wide range of connectivity options in the San Diego Data Center, including Cox, MegaPort and a variety of content providers.

The partnership with EdgeConneX enables Electric Lightwave to consolidate its network access presence in the San Diego area while obviating the need for traditional backhaul connections. Businesses can leverage the ELS to collocate and interconnect into their providers with the most direct route along the West Coast that requires connectivity into and out of San Diego.

Electric Lightwave currently has quite the expansive network of direct connections. The partnership with EdgeConneX now gives its customers access to five major submarine cables, including the China-U.S., Asia-American Gateway, Japan-U.S. South, Southern Cross and TPC-5 Cable Networks.

The mission of EdgeConneX has been to expand the edge of the internet, and it has done a good job of building Edge Data Centers in next-tier cities. The Edge Landing Stations extend the company’s vision to subsea connections, which pushes the internet edge across the Pacific right now and in the future to other oceans.